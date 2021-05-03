UP Visayas grad tops Philippine Military Academy Masaligan Class 2021

A 25-year-old Negrense who studied chemical engineering in the University of the Philippines Visayas has graduated summa cum laude of the Philippine Military Academy "Masaligan" Class of 2021.
Cadet 1CL Janrey Artus, who hails from San Enrique, Negros Occidental, will be joining the Philippine Navy.
PMA “MASALIGAN” (MAndirigmang SAmahan na Lakas at SandIGAN ng Bayan) Class of 2021 is comprised of 138 males and 26 females.
Eighty-two are Army Cadets, 46 are Midshipmen and 36 Aero Cadets who will be joining their respective branches of service as Lieutenants/Ensigns after their Commencement Exercises scheduled on 10 May 2021.
The following were named as Top Performing Cadets of graduating class:
ATHLETIC SABER AWARDEE (MALE CATEGORY)
CADET 1CL JAEVIN A LATUGAN
Tanudan, Kalinga
ATHLETIC SABER AWARDEE (FEMALE CATEGORY)
CADET 1CL LADY DEANE B SARMIENTO
San Fernando, Pampanga
AGUINALDO SABER AWARDEE
CADET 1CL KEVIN A BABARAN
Enrile, Cagayan
SPORTS AND PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAQUE AWARDEE
CADET 1CL JOEL N BACANI
San Fernando, La Union
MILITARY JUSTICE AWARDEE
CADET 1CL MAE PEARL A AGUSTIN
Malinao, Aklan
JOURNALISM AWARDEE
CADET 1CL ANNIE M CHEN
Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija