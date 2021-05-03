UP Visayas grad tops Philippine Military Academy Masaligan Class 2021

A 25-year-old Negrense who studied chemical engineering in the University of the Philippines Visayas has graduated summa cum laude of the Philippine Military Academy "Masaligan" Class of 2021.

Cadet 1CL Janrey Artus, who hails from San Enrique, Negros Occidental, will be joining the Philippine Navy.

PMA “MASALIGAN” (MAndirigmang SAmahan na Lakas at SandIGAN ng Bayan) Class of 2021 is comprised of 138 males and 26 females.

Eighty-two are Army Cadets, 46 are Midshipmen and 36 Aero Cadets who will be joining their respective branches of service as Lieutenants/Ensigns after their Commencement Exercises scheduled on 10 May 2021.



The following were named as Top Performing Cadets of graduating class:

VALEDICTORIAN

CADET 1CL JANREY C ARTUS, Summa Cum Laude, San Enrique, Negros Occidental

SALUTATORIAN

CADET 1CL DARYL BRIX R COLITA, Tabuk City, Kalinga

RANK 3

CADET 1CL VALERIE MAE V DICANG, Magna Cum Laude, La Trinidad, Benguet

RANK 4

CADET 1CL JAN HERNAN R PEREZ, Alabang Hills, Muntinlupa City

RANK 5

CADET 1CL CHRISTINE JOYCE G ANDOG, Cum Laude, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

RANK 6

CADET 1CL FELJOY B ENDING, Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental

RANK 7

CADET 1CL HAROLD MARS A SASTADO, Cum Laude, Batangas City, Batangas

RANK 8

CADET 1CL PAMELA A CALLEJA, Malinao, Albay

RANK 9

CADET 1CL MICHAEL ANGELO A MADRIAGA, Tabuk City, Kalinga

RANK 10

CADET 1CL SHIRLEY FATIMA E LIM, Cum Laude, Tacloban City



ATHLETIC SABER AWARDEE (MALE CATEGORY)



CADET 1CL JAEVIN A LATUGAN

Tanudan, Kalinga



ATHLETIC SABER AWARDEE (FEMALE CATEGORY)

CADET 1CL LADY DEANE B SARMIENTO

San Fernando, Pampanga

AGUINALDO SABER AWARDEE

CADET 1CL KEVIN A BABARAN

Enrile, Cagayan

SPORTS AND PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAQUE AWARDEE

CADET 1CL JOEL N BACANI

San Fernando, La Union

MILITARY JUSTICE AWARDEE

CADET 1CL MAE PEARL A AGUSTIN

Malinao, Aklan

JOURNALISM AWARDEE

CADET 1CL ANNIE M CHEN

Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija