Supreme Court opens all offices May 3-14

MANILA - The Supreme Court opens all its offices starting Monday, May 3, according to an announcement from the Office of Clerk of Court.

The filing and service of pleadings, motions and other court submissions with the high tribunal also begin on Monday, the document read.

All SC offices shall be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 3 to May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act would continue to be held virtually via Zoom “same as last week.” Public can tune in to live audio streaming on YouTube.

The high court has previously rescheduled sessions of oral arguments on petitions against the counterterrorism law following a spate of COVID-19 infections.

The SC began hearing oral arguments on petitions challenging the validity of the Anti-Terrorism Act on Feb. 2. A total of 37 petitions were filed against the law by various groups, saying that some provisions may lead to human rights violations.

The Philippines has so far logged over 1 million COVID-19 cases, of which more than 17,000 have died from the respiratory illness.

- With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News