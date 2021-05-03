Philippines' COVID-19 case fatality rate climbed to 2.1 pct after March surge: DOH

Funeral home workers carry a coffin to their vehicle after delivering a cadaver that is reportedly a COVID-19 case, to Baesa Crematorium in Quezon City on April 2, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' COVID-19 fatality rate climbed to 2.1 percent in April, a Health official said Monday, following the spike in new infections beginning March this year.

The April figure is about half a percent higher than the country's 1.67 percent case fatality rate in March, according to data from Malacañang.

"Mayroon tayong pagtaas ng pagkakamatay in the month of April. This is because of the increase of the number of cases we are having," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

As of April 27, the global COVID-19 case fatality rate was also at 2.1 percent.

While there was an average of 368 cases reported daily from January 31 to February 6, there were 4,748 cases reported per day on average between April 4 and 17, she said.

The DOH did not provide the data for the number of cases per day between February 7 and April 3.

As of April 18, the average number of new COVID-19 patients per day stood at 3,490, Vergeire said.

Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) beginning March 29 amid the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown classification in the area was later lowered to modified ECQ, which will take effect until May 14.

"While this is an improvement, this is beyond the 7 per 100,000 threshold... Nakakakita tayo ng downward trend at pagluwag sa mga ospital, but these are not significant yet," Vergeire said.

(We are seeing a downward trend and ease in hospitals, but these are not significant yet.)

"This can overwhelm the health system kung hindi po natin maaayos ang ating response," she said, referring to complacency in the observance of basic health protocols like hand washing and physical distancing.

(This can overwhelm the health system if we will not fix our response.)

The DOH official pointed out as well that there were no "fatal events directly associated with the COVID-19 vaccines in the country."

"Wala pa po hanggang sa ngayon na nakita ng experts natin na there is a direct causal relationship with the vaccines," she said.

As of Monday, the Philippines' total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 1,062,225, with 17,525, or 1.65 percent, resulting in deaths.

RELATED VIDEO