Napolcom submitted only 1 candidate to succeed Sinas, says Año

NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas during a briefing at the LRT2 Recto station for a simulation exercise on May 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The National Police Commission has submitted only one candidate to replace Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who is set to retire on Saturday, May 8, its chairman, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, said Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte might make a choice Monday or this week.

"Meron na kaming nai-submit na recommendation kay Pangulong Duterte last week. Ito ay isang pangalan lang, di ko lang pwedeng mabanggit kung sino ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We submitted our recommendation to President Duterte last week. Just one name, but we cannot say who it is.)

"Ito ay based on merit at seniority at capability ng leadership, at previous assignment sa PNP organization."

(This was based on merit, seniority, leadership capability, and previous assignments at the PNP.)

Duterte has the "prerogative and authority" to choose any officer with at least a police brigadier general rank for the top post, Año said.

"Posible ’yan, nasa kanyang kapangayarihan ’yan (Duterte). 'Yun pa naman ay di pa nangyari sa parte ng PNP at Armed Forces.

(It's possible, it's within his powers. It has yet to happen at the PNP and AFP.)

"Halos lahat ng dumaan na PNP chief nandu’n ang pangalan na ni-recommend ng DILG at Napolcom. 'Yung No. 1 sa listahan ang sinusunod ng Pangulo."

(Nearly all PNP chiefs were chosen from the recommendation of DILG and Napolcom. The President whoever is first on the list.)