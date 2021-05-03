Manila receives 3,000 Sputnik V doses

The city government of Manila receives 3,000 doses of Russian-mde Sputnik V vaccines on May 3, 2021. Handout photo

MANILA - The city government of Manila on Monday received 3,000 doses of Sputnik V from the national government, augmenting the capital city's COVID-19 inoculation program.

The Russian-made jabs arrived at the Sta. Ana Hospital, where it will be stored in at least -18 degrees Celsius compartments to preserve the vaccines' efficacy.

LOOK: 3,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila (📷 from Manila PIO) pic.twitter.com/vddgAc2YTm — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 3, 2021

"Priority dito ang ating mga medical frontliners... na hindi pa nakapagpabakuna," Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said in a statement.

(The priority here are our medical frontliners who have yet to be vaccinated.)

Just like AstraZeneca and Sinovac, the Sputnik V also requires 2 doses.

"We believe it is possible to increase the minimum interval between the first and second vaccine shots from the earlier approved 21 days up to three months," the Manila PIO said, citing information from Gamaleya Research Institute director general Dr. Alexander Gintsburg

"Extending the interval will not affect the vaccine-induced immune response, and, in some cases, will enhance and prolong it."

In the event that there are still Sputnik V vaccines left after the inoculation of health workers in Manila, the jabs will be available for senior citizens and adults with comorbidies, the Manila city government said.

Aside from the Sta. Ana Hospital, the Sputnik V vaccines will also be available at the Ospital ng Maynila.

Manila is among the 5 Metro Manila cities that received "trial orders" of the temperature-sensitive vaccines from Russia.

The Department of Health earlier said it would first monitor how Sputnik V vaccines are handled and administered in select locations before some 485,000 more jabs are delivered to the Philippines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Sputnik V in March, after studies showed that the European vaccine has an efficacy rate of 91.6 percent.

