Number of Filipinos seeking 'psychological first aid' triples during pandemic: NCMH crisis hotline

Entrance of the National Center for Mental Health. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of people seeking consultation through the National Center For Mental Health's crisis hotline has tripled during the pandemic, its chief said Monday.

The 24/7 hotline receives an average of 1,000 calls per month as of April, versus 300 to 350 when it began its operation in May 2019, said program director Bernard Argamosa.

"Marami na rin pong tumatawag na nakaka-experience ng lungkot, nerbyos, anxiety," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Many callers were also experiencing sadness, nervousness, and anxiety.)

"Yung iba ho, dati nang meron, dati nang diagnosed. Pero marami rin sa tingin namin yung (dahil sa) fear of the unknown, of the future, na ito po ay nakaapekto sa kanilang mental health sa panahon ngayon."

(Some of them already had it or some were previously diagnosed. But many are also calling due to the fear of the unknown, fear of the future. These affected their mental health nowadays.)

The hospital caters as well to health workers battling the pandemic in the frontlines and COVID-19 patients, Argamosa said.

The hotline refers callers to its outpatient services if they need counselling and medication, he said.

"Ang binibigay po talaga namin (What we really give) is psychological first aid and processing," he said.

"Hindi mo siya kinakausap to solve his or her problems. But you are there to listen at mabigyan siya ng courage or enlightenment to seek further help kung kailangan, (para) makita natin ano pa ba ang ibang pangangailangan niya."

(You don't talk to them to solve their problems. But you are there to listen and give them courage or enlightenment to seek further help if needed, to see what else are their needs.)

The public may reach the NCMH crisis hotline through 1553, its toll-free Luzon-wide landline, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe/TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart/Sun/TNT subscribers.

The agency can also be reached through their official Twitter (twitter.com/ncmhhotline) and Facebook (facebook.com/ncmhcrisishotline) pages.