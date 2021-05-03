FDA reminds public vs silver jewelry cleaners containing cyanide

MANILA — The Food and Administration (FDA) on Monday reminded the public of the ban of silver jewelry cleaners containing cyanide.

“In order to eliminate potential risks to human health brought about by cyanide exposure, the FDA hereby reiterates the ban of all silver jewelry cleaners containing cyanide that is manufactured, distributed, imported, sold, and offered for sale or promoted in the market/e-commerce marketplaces,” it said in an advisory.

FDA said that exposure to highly toxic chemicals may cause various health risks.

“Cyanide is a highly toxic chemical which may be inhaled, absorbed through the skin or ingested (accidental or deliberate) even at small doses/concentration,” it said.

“Exposure to cyanide may bring about any of the following signs and symptoms within minutes— dizziness, headache, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, restlessness, and weakness or may lead to respiratory failure, loss of consciousness and possibly death among others," it added.

It also noted that the public should check FDA approval when buying goods.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: