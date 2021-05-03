DFA chief Locsin minura ang China, pinalalayas na sa West PH Sea

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Hindi na nakapagtimpi pa si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. nitong Lunes matapos niyang murahin ang China na patuloy pa ring ilegal na umiistambay sa karagatang sakop ng Pilipinas.

"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see… O…GET THE F*** OUT... What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province," nanggagalaiting sabi ni Locsin sa mga tweet.

Tanong ni Locsin, ano ang hindi naiintindihan ng China sa pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na sa Pilipinas ang mga maritime features sa West Philippine Sea alinsunod sa naipanalong arbitral award mula sa The Hague court?

"What is it so hard to understand about Duterte's UN declaration that the arbitral award made all maritime features Philippines; no one else's?"

Iprinotesta din ni Locsin ang pagsunod, pagharang, pagmaneobra, at pagbigay ng radio challenge ng Chinese Coast Guard sa mga barko ng Philippine Coast Guard na nagpapatrolya at nagsasanay sa Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough shoal noong isang linggo.

Sa diplomatic protest ng DFA laban sa China, sinabi nitong patuloy at lumalawak pa ang ilegal na pananatili ng mga fishing at maritime militia vessels ng China sa mga dagat na sakop ng Pilipinas.

"From 01 January to 18 March 2021, Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies monitored the continued unauthorized presence and activities of hundreds of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in the areas around the Pag-asa islands, Zamora reef, Panata and Kota islands, Ayungin shoal, Quirino atoll, and Bajo de Masinloc."

Pumalag ang DFA sa pahayag ng Foreign Affairs Ministry ng China na may soberaniya ito sa Bajo de Masinloc.

"It is without basis in international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, and is not recognized by the international community... The Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc are integral parts of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction," anang DFA.

Ayon naman sa Malacañang, nabawasan na ang barko ng China sa Julian Felipe reef.

Umaasa ang Malacañang na may aalis pang barko ng China ngayong buwan.

Samantala, ligtas nang nakabalik sa Maynila nitong Lunes ng umaga ang BRP Gabriela Silang ng Philippine Coast Guard matapos magsanay at magpatrolya malapit sa Bajo de Masinloc.

—Ulat ni Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News