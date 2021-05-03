10 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19, says DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said 10 additional Filipinos abroad were infected with the COVID-19 virus, raising the total to 18,390.

Of the total, 5,966 are still battling the disease, according to the agency.

Three more Filipinos recuperated from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 11,277.

Meanwhile, the agency said they recorded no new fatalities, as with the previous day. The death toll stood at 1,147.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the country's ambassador to India said 73 Pinoys have caught the novel coronavirus in the virus-hotspot country, which has been battling a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

Experts have attributed India's global record-new cases to a "double mutant" virus variant there, further pushing its medical system to the breaking point.

In the Philippines, more than 1.062 million have been contracted the respiratory disease, of whom 69,466 remain positive for the virus.

A total of 17,525 individuals have died in the country due to COVID-19 since it was first recorded in the country over a year ago.

COVID-19 has killed at least 3.19 million people and infected over 152.2 million worldwide, about 17 months since it was first reported in Wuhan, China.

