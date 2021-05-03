Palace denies China snubbed Duterte over sea row

President Rodrigo Duterte and People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to their bilateral meetings at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 20, 2016. King Rodriguez, Malacañang Photo/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday denied that Beijing ignored President Rodrigo Duterte over Manila's demand for the withdrawal of Chinese ships from the West Philippine Sea.

A government task force in April reported there were at least 240 Chinese ships, believed to be manned by militia, in the West Philippine Sea, the country's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

At least 201 of these ships have left the area, after Duterte's dialogue with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

He attributed the ship's exit to "the message of the President and the warm relations that we enjoy with China."

"Hindi po totoo na in-ignore ang ating Presidente," he said in a press briefing.

(It is not true that our President was ignored.)

"Doon sa natitirang kaunti, we are still hoping aalis sila," added the official.

(As for the remaining few, we are still hoping that they will leave.)

Duterte has been challenged by former and current officials, as well as some analysts, to take a bolder move against China for its continuing aggression in the South China Sea.

Beijing disregards a 2016 ruling of an arbitral tribunal in The Hague that junked its "historical" claims to almost the entire South China Sea.



Manila has taken a tough tone in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in the Philippine's 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone, reviving tensions that had eased due to Duterte's embrace of Beijing.



In a speech last week, Duterte said that while Philippines held a "debt of gratitude" for Chinese aid, but its territorial waters "cannot be bargained."

China has denied militias were aboard its ships in the West Philippine Sea as it reasserts its illegal claim over the waters.

Duterte forged friendlier relations with China upon assuming power in 2016, temporarily setting aside the arbitral award in favor of economic aid and investments.

About $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes the South China Sea each year. Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

The United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are among countries voicing concern over China's recent incursions in the West Philippine Sea, saying it threatens peace and stability in the region.

— With a report from Reuters

Video courtesy of PTV