2 suspected bomb component dealers nabbed in Sulu

MANILA - Two alleged bomb component traders affiliated with the Abu Sayyaf group were arrested by the military and the police in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday, authorities said.

Major General William Gonzales, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, identified the suspects as Akkang Suraili Omaron and Mardan Dammang Jamasali.

Several improvised explosive device (IED) components like blasting caps, assorted sizes of time fuse cord, about a kilogram of suspected ammonium nitrate, 81mm mortal shell, nails, marbles, aluminum pipes and wire switches were seized from their possession, according to the military.

The military said they also recovered ammunition and marked money from them.

The military tagged the suspects as the suppliers of IED components used during the Jolo twin blast on Aug. 24, 2020.

The said explosion, which occurred in a town plaza and near a cathedral, killed 15 people and wounded several others.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act and Republic Act No. 9516 or the illegal/ unlawful possession, manufacture, dealing in, acquisition or disposition of firearms, ammunition or explosives.

