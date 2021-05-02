Año: ‘I’m fully’ recovered from 2 heart bypass surgeries

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año speaks to members of the press after attending a joint meeting with Metro Manila Mayors at the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Makati City on March 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday he has "fully recovered" from two heart bypass surgeries during his 3-month medical leave.

"OK naman ako I'm fully (recovered) from heart surgery byspass operation . . . Nagkaroon ng complication at inulit nila ang operation ko," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I'm OK. I'm fully recovered from the heart surgery bypass operation . . . There was a complication so the operation had to be redone.)

Año said he underwent a physical in January, after which his doctor advised him to be operated on.

"After my second bout ng COVID last year, August last year, I felt very different. Mabilis na akong hingalin, mabilis palagi ang heartbeat . . . Kung ikaw ay magiging severe, mahirap talaga. Kaya sumunod tayo sa minimum health standards," he said.

(I run out of breath easily, my heart beat was always fast . . . If you get severe COVID illness, it's really difficult, so we should always follow minimum health standards.)

"Normally after heart bypass after 7 days pwede ka na umuwi. In my case umabot ako ng 2 months because of many complications.

(Normally, you can go home after 7 days following a heart bypass operation. In my case, it became 2 months because of many complications.)

Año, who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March last year, earlier said he was hospitalized for 11 days over his second bout with the disease.