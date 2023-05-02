Philippine Coast Guard handout



MANILA — The Philippines has tapped United States assets to help in the search for 4 divers who went missing after their boat sank in Tubbataha, Palawan on Sunday, the military said.

Three US air assets stationed in 2 military bases identified as Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites were used in the operations, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement Tuesday.

The American assets took off from the Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu.

"The responsive United States-Philippines combined inter-agency operation utilizing EDCA locations was carried out at the request of the Philippine government," the AFP said.

The AFP Western Command (Wescom) had also deployed some of its air and sea assets to assist in the search, a Philippine Air Force (PAF) Sokol Helicopter, a Philippine Navy AW109E Helicopter, and Navy vessel BRP Carlos Albert.

The ill-fated dive yacht, M/Y Dream Keeper, sank off the famed the Tubbataha Reef on Sunday, Apr. 30.

It departed from San Remegio, Cebu at 4 p.m. Thursday and arrived at the famed reef around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The use of the EDCA sites for the search of the missing divers came weeks after the Philippines identified 4 new sites that the US military can access under the said deal.

AFP earlier said the EDCA sites may be used both by Manila and Washington for emergency situations and disaster relief.

