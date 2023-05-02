First ever presidential peace adviser passes away

MANILA -- Oscar Santos, the country's first presidential peace adviser, has passed away, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) confirmed in a statement Monday.

"Sir Oca, as he is fondly called by his colleagues and close friends, joined our creator on Saturday, April 29, 2023," the office said.

Santos was the first presidential peace adviser that helmed the then-Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, which was established in 1993 under the administration of President Fidel Ramos.

Santos served under the Ramos administration from Aug 20, 1993 to March 22, 1994.

"Sir Oca will be best remembered for being a peace worker, and most of all, a peacebuilder. He was at the helm of the Ramos Administration’s efforts to implement the Comprehensive peace process that was anchored on the Six Paths to Peace," OPAPRU said.