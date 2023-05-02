MANILA — Five generals of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were given new positions on Tuesday, in the latest movement in the 220,000-strong organization's leadership.

Based on a document dated May 2, 2023 and obtained by ABS-CBN News, the generals who were given new posts included Brig. Gen. Vincent Calanoga, Brig. Gen. Rommel Marbil, Brig. Gen. Jose Nartatez Jr., Brig. Gen. Limuel Obon and Brig. Gen. Roger Quesada.

From the Office of the Chief PNP (OCPNP), Calanoga was assigned as Director of Police Regional Office based in Tacloban City. He will take over the post of Gen. Marbil who was reassigned to the Directorate for Comptrollership (DC).

The DC will be vacated by Gen. Nartatez, who was assigned as Chief of the Directorate for Intelligence (DI). Nartatez served only for more than a week as the highest officer of the PNP Intel, since he assumed the post on April 20.

Gen. Obon was relieved from his post in Bicol assigned to the OCPNP. He will be succeeded by Gen. Quesada.

The PNP has yet to make a formal announcement of the recent movement on the leadership.