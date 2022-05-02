Surigao del Norte governor endorses Leni Robredo

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo greets actress Nadine Lustre during “Republiko 2.0: Tindig ng Bulakenyo” at the Bulacan Sports Complex in Malolos on Wednesday, April 27. VP Leni Robredo Media handout/file

MANILA — Another local official from Surigao has endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the presidency.

In a rally this week, Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco "Lalo" Matugas declared his support for Robredo, telling his supporters to vote for "no one else."

"Ipadayag ko ang akong pag-endorso sa atong kandidato pagka-presidente... wa'y lain kondili si Vice President Leni Robredo. Usbon ko, wa'y lain atong Presidente, wa'y lain atong botohan kondili si Leni Robredo," Matugas said in Cebuano.

(I declare my endorsement for our presidential candidate, who is none other than Vice President Leni Robredo. I repeat, we will vote for no one else but Leni Robredo.)

In December 2021, Robredo personally visited Surigao del Norte after it was devastated by Typhoon Odette, sending a first wave of relief goods there.

Matugas belongs to PDP-Laban, the party of President Rodrigo Duterte.

A faction of the ruling party led by Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi earlier endorsed Robredo's rival, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, the son of the party's co-founder, had slammed the Marcos endorsement, saying it ran counter to the original purpose of the party.

Founded in 1982, PDP-Laban was founded by the late Sen. Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr. to oppose the rule of Marcos Jr.'s father, the late dictator and former President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Matugas joins several local officials from Surigao, particularly in his neighboring province Surigao del Sur, who earlier declared support for Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

These officials include Surigao Del Sur 2nd district representative Johnny Pimentel and CWS party-list representative Romeo Momo, as well as an unspecified "majority" of mayors in the said province.

"With their unequivocal statement of support, the mayors have pledged to spearhead the final stage house to house campaign for the RoSa tandem in their respective municipalities," the statement from the Surigao del Sur officials read.

—with report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

