PNP insists Abra incident was legitimate police encounter

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos stood firm on Monday in calling what police did during a recent incident in Abra was a legitimate encounter.

This is contrary to the National Bureau of Investigation's assertion.

Carlos said based on security footage, it was clear that a convoy carrying a local politician's bodyguards did not stop at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint manned by the PNP.

"We'll let them investigate. On our part kita niyo naman yung video, sinagasaan yung pulis namin eh. The mere fact na may checkpoint in uniform. Yan ang sinasabi ko, with due respect to another law enforcement agency and investigating agency. Go ahead wala kaming problema hindi kami (nagtatago) but clearly they disregarded the checkpoint. There are armed men and there are firearms in that particular incident hindi ba," Carlos said.

Carlos said the PNP continues to be open to an investigation, and that they were not withholding anything from the NBI.

"Pakinggan niyo briefing ng RD gaano na sila katagal na nandun. Hindi naman sila bigla na lang sumulpot na 15 sila na doon na bigla na lang sila armado. So planado yan on the part of that who utilizes that armed group," Carlos added.

Police and armed men were engaged in a standoff at the compound of Pilar town, Abra vice-mayor Jaja Josefina Disono back in March.

The incident started after the armed men, who were onboard a van, drove past the police checkpoint.

Abra provincial police director Col. Maly Cula said the checkpoint located meters from the municipal hall and police station stemmed from an intelligence report they received Tuesday that armed individuals were in the area.

RELATED VIDEO