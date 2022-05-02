People spend time and exercise outdoors as the capital region remains under the loosest COVID-19 alert level on March 10, 2022 at the Pinagbuhatan Shrine in San Juan City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines' health department said Monday 723 or 13.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 664 severe and critical patients who comprised 12.8 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

It is the second straight week the number of severe and critical patients increased.



According to the Department of Health, 456 or 16.1 percent of 2,830 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday.

From April 25 to May 1, the country recorded 1,399 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 200 per day, which is 5 percent lower than the cases reported during the previous week.

This is the lowest number of cases logged in a single week in more than 2 years or since the week of April 20 to 26, 2020 when the DOH logged 1,306 cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

It is also the fourth straight week that cases logged weekly remained below 2,000, the group added.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 215 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. This is the third straight week that deaths logged weekly remained below 250, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

56 in April 2022

6 in March 2022

16 in February 2022

13 in January 2022

2 in December 2021

10 in November 2021

9 in October 2021

31 in September 2021

27 in August 2021

5 in July 2021

7 in June 2021

8 in May 2021

10 in April 2021

9 in March 2021

1 in December 2020

2 in October 2020

2 in September 2020

Some 67 million people or 75 percent of the target population in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said. Of this figure, 13.2 million have received their booster shots.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The country's COVID-19 cases continue to decline and it has reached a lower level compared to the period before the omicron variant entered the country, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

An increase in cases in some areas is insignificant if it does not translate to more hospital admissions and higher average daily attack rate, Vergeire said.

COVID-19 patients are urged to stay home or at their isolation facility as going outside is a violation of Republic Act 11332 or the "Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events Act," she said.

"Kapag tayo ay may sakit, 'di po tayo pwedeng lumabas. You will be sanctioned 'pag tayo ay gumawa n'yan," Vergeire told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(If we're sick, we can't go outside. You will be sanctioned if you do so.)

The Commission on Elections, however, cannot stop patients who find a way to leave their isolation facilities on May 9 to cast their vote, according to commissioner George Garcia.

Those who turn out to have COVID symptoms during temperature check may still vote at isolation polling precincts, he said.