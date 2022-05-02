Hundreds of Filipino Muslims join the morning prayer outside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Manila in celebration of Eid’l Fitr on May 14, 2021. Millions of Muslims around the world broke their month-long fast, which was observed sunrise until sunset during Ramadan, or the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Malacañang has declared May 3, 2022 as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of the Eid‘l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a document released on Monday.

"The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, subject to the public health measures of the national government," reads Proclamation No. 1356.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos earlier requested President Rodrigo Duterte to declare Tuesday a national holiday for Eid’l-Fitr, which is celebrated over 3 days.

The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti declared the Eid'l-Fitr would start on Monday.

JUST IN: Bangsamoro Mufti announces that May 2 is Eid'l Fitr | via @erikreports pic.twitter.com/NQADCqSnAi — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 1, 2022

Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.