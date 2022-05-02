There's "magic" in Senator Manny Pacquiao's increased Pulse Asia survey rating last month, according to the senator.

And that magic in people's perception about him as a candidate according to Pacquiao, has something to do with how he communicates to people.

"The magic is nagsasabi ako ng galing sa puso. nagsasabi ako ng totoo di ako nagsasalita in a politician way, in a trapo politician na nagtatalumpati. Kung ano-ano pangako kung ako ano nasa puso ko sinasabi ko sa tao kasi ramdam ko yung nararamdaman na paghihirap ng sambayanang Pilipino kaya ganito si MP," Pacquiao told reporters.

He added: "Hindi ba pumupunta tayo sa sulok ng mga barangay para kausapin sila mismo para suyuin sila... grassroots ang ano natin from the beggining pa."

This grassroots level approach was the same method that President Duterte used in 2016 when he ran, Pacquiao said.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao refused to credit his increased April 2022 Pulse Asia ratings to his criticisms against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

What should also be credited, he said, is his platform of government, centering to helping the poor and thwarting government corruption.

Bukidnon locals from the municipalities of Kibawe, Marag and Valencia City showed their warm response to Pacquiao's presidential bid.

Pacquiao was born in Barangay Magsaysay in Kibawe, which is an agricultural area with 27,737 voters.

Kibawe Mayor Reynaldo Rabanes, joined by his 22 village chairmen, declared their support for Pacquiao.

"Importante na piliin naming presidente na makaintindi sa buhay mahirap so parang sa amin kami sa Kibawe, ito talaga ang kailangan na maka usap namin ma reach namin ito ang effort of this government eh kasi may kasabihan na the government must be near the people," Rabanes said.

People trooped to Kibawe Municipal Hall where Pacquiao, wife Jinkee and senatorial candidate Lutz Barbo were located.

Nilda Cabactolan said she only wanted to see her presidential bet who for her, is "kind."

First-time volunteer Abu Hussin, also has his own story to share as a Team Pacquiao volunteer.

"Nakikita ko ang mga tao na hindi magkamayaw sa pagsuporta kay Senator Manny Pacquiao. Talagang nakikita mo na yung suporta at pagmamahal ay tunay o ano. Talagang pure love and support," Hussin said.

And with more than 30 million people who already signed the Pacquiao's "Pabahay Form," the senator has projected no less than 10 million votes in the coming polls.

"Doon sa text blast namin 10 million na ang text blast namin positive lahat ng mga ah respond ng mga nakatanggap ng ID yung iba parang naluluha pa sa text pag nagpapasalamat ah totoo pala talaga na may pabahay sa nilang ganun nagpapasalamat sila na na sa tagal ng kanilang pagtitiis na walang bahay ganun mga comment ang dami eh 10 million yan eh," Pacquiao said.

Should he become the next president, Pacquiao told detained senator Leila de Lima that he will prioritize concluding her cases.

"Kailangan na eh sikat itong kaso na ito di lang ito dito sa Pilipinas international ito eh. 'Pag tumagal ng tumagal kaso eh yun ba eh magandang imahe dito sa ating bansa. 'Yan ba ay maganda para sa mga Filipino? Hindi tayo ang napapahiya. Ewan ko kung mga ano mayroon tayong, marunong pa ba tayong mahiya o hindi di ba?" he said.