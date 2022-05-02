Home  >  News

More areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1

Posted at May 02 2022 10:59 PM

Passengers wait for their bus ride heading to the provinces at a terminal in Quezon City on April 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file
Passengers wait for their bus ride heading to the provinces at a terminal in Quezon City on April 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Malacañang on Monday announced that more areas in the Philippines have been placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

Acting presidential spokesperson Sec. Martin Andanar said in a statement that following areas under the alert level are:

  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Talisay City, Cebu
  • Antipas, North Cotabato
  • Banga, South Cotabato

This will be effective from May 3 until May 15, 2022, Andanar noted.

On Monday, the Philippines' health department said 723 or 13.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 664 severe and critical patients who comprised 12.8 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time. 

It is the second straight week the number of severe and critical patients increased, the DOH said.

