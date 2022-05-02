Comelec en banc cancels COC of Sultan Kudarat gubernatorial bet

MANILA — Voting 4-2-1, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc denied Monday the motion for reconsideration against the cancellation of the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Sultan Kudarat gubernatorial candidate Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu.

Commissioners Marlon Casquejo and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri dissented while Commissioner George Erwin Garcia inhibited because one of the parties was his client before he joined the commission.

"A careful review of the Motion for Reconsideration reveals that it failed to raise new matters or issues that would warrant the reversal of the Assailed Resolution," the ruling said.

According to the en banc resolution, "respondent's declaration in his COC for Governor of Sultan Kudarat in the 09 May 2022 NLE, that, he is a resident of Purok Garden, Tamnag, Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for one (I) year and eight (8) months, and eligible for the said office, all refer to material representations contemplated in Section 78 of the Omnibus Election Code. That, as found by the Commission (First Division), these representations are false."

The ruling pointed out that Section 39 (a) of R.A. No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of the Philippines says one of the the qualifications for an elective local official must be a resident therein for at least one (I) year immediately preceding the day of the election.

The Comelec en banc sustained the First Division's findings that the respondent committed false material representation under Section 78 of the OEC in his subject COC.

"Moreover, respondent signed his COC, and subscribed and sworn to the veracity of his declarations therein, indicating that his false representations are deliberate, and will effectively mislead the electorate on his qualifications as Governor of Sultan Kudarat," the ruling said.

All decisions by the Comelec en banc maybe raised before the Supreme Court for review.

Candidates who certificates of candidacy were cancelled cannot be substituted under the election law.