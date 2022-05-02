Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks to residents during the ceremonial vaccination, as part of the observance of World Immunization Week, at the Sto. Niño Health Center, Marikina City, April 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - All close contacts of the Philippines' first case of the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant have not yet exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

A total of 25 out of 30 airplane close contacts of the Finnish woman who arrived on April 2 were fully vaccinated, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Two of these had a negative swab test result, she said.

Two others were partially vaccinated, of whom 1 had a negative swab test result, while 1 was a non-vaccinated 7-year-old child with a fully-vaccinated guardian, Vergeire said. She said the inoculation status of the remaining passenger was being verified.

All other close contacts of the foreign visitors in Baguio and Quezon City are "asymptomatic as of this time," Vergeire said.

"As of today, wala pong nakakaranas pa ng sintomas among all these close contacts," she told reporters.

(As of today, none of these close contacts experience COVID symptoms.)

The result of the Philippines' latest whole genome sequencing will be released this week, according to the DOH spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 15 foreign tourists in Palawan were placed in isolation after 2 of them experienced mild COVID symptoms. They all later tested positive, Vergeire said.

All tourists were fully vaccinated, she added.

"Their isolation is being managed by the local government unit. Isa-submit ang samples nila sa (We will submit their samples to the) Philippine Genome Center and we will tag this as urgent," she said.

Infectious disease expert Edsel Salvana meanwhile said the BA.2.12 is not an entirely new variant and is expected to react to vaccines in the same way as the earlier subvariant BA.2 which is dominant globally.

He also noted that even when cases spiked in January due to omicron, local hospitals were not overwhelmed due to the country's vaccination coverage.

"What this really tells us is that iyong level of immunization natin at boosting— although we can do better with boosting— is enough to protect our healthcare system, as long as patuloy po nating gagamitin iyong masks natin, iyong ating public health standards," he said in a public briefing.

(Our level of immunization and boosting... is enough to protect our healthcare system, as long as we continue using masks and keep following our public health standards.)

The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 67.9 million people as of Sunday. At least 14.2 million have received booster jabs, government data showed.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News