MANILA - All close contacts of the Philippines' first case of the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant have so far not exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, the Department of Health said Monday.

A total of 25 out of 30 airplane close contacts of the Finnish woman who arrived on April 2 were fully vaccinated, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Two of these had a negative swab test result, she said.

Two others were partially vaccinated, of whom 1 had a negative swab test result, while 1 was a non-vaccinated 7-year-old child with a fully-vaccinated guardian, Vergeire said. She said the inoculation status of the remaining passenger was being verified.

All other close contacts of the foreign visitors in Baguio and Quezon City are "asymptomatic as of this time," Vergeire said.

"As of today, wala pong nakakaranas pa ng sintomas among all these close contacts," she told reporters.

(As of today, none of these close contacts experience COVID symptoms.)

The result of the Philippines' latest whole genome sequencing will be released this week, according to the DOH spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 15 foreign tourists in Palawan were placed in isolation after 2 of them experienced mild COVID symptoms and they all later tested positive, Vergeire said.

All tourists were fully vaccinated, she added.

"Their isolation is being managed by the local government unit. Isa-submit ang samples nila sa (We will submit their samples to the) Philippine Genome Center and we will tag this as urgent," she said.

