Drone shot of Cavite's 'Banyuhay' rally in Dasmariñas tonight.



Local organizers and PNP estimate crowd at 100,000. #Halalan2022



(📷: Team Kiko/Jimmy Dasal)@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/5Uvb04tYUG — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 1, 2022

Around 100,000 people showed up for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in Cavite on May 1, Sunday, according to local organizers and the police.

This was Robredo's third visit to the province for her presidential campaign, the second largest province in terms of voter population with over 2.1 million registered voters.

Her last visit in Cavite was marred by controversy when Cong. Boying Remulla spread information about the rally allegedly being infiltrated by the New People's Army.

This time, Robredo snagged endorsements, particularly from Cong. Pidi Barzaga of the National Unity Party.

Barzaga and Dasmarinas Mayor Jenny Barzaga, as well as Rep. AA Advincula, earlier announced their endorsement of Robredo when the campaign for local races kicked off last month.

In her speech, Robredo recalled the time she hitched a ride from a motorcycle in Cavite to make it in time for her rally.

The driver then, Sherwin, and his wife Tin, used to be Marcos supporters but were converted and are now actively campaigning for Robredo.

"Pero noong gabi pong 'yun, di ba by God's grace, talagang nagpara lang po kami ng motorsiklo kaya maraming salamat, Sherwin. Buti po noong nakita ako ni Sherwin, pinasakay niya pa din ako. Pero alam niyo ngayon, sila na 'yung pinakamasipag na nagkakampanya sa atin," Robredo said.

Robredo will visit Cordilleras tomorrow.

RELATED VIDEO