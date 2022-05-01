100,000 Caviteños show up for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

An estimated 100,000 Caviteños showed up for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan on a Sunday and a holiday.

This is Robredo's third visit in the province, which is the second largest province in terms of voter population.

Her last visit in Cavite was marred by controversy when Cong. Boying Remulla spread false information about rallies being infiltrated by the New People's Army.

But this time, Robredo snagged endorsements particularly from Cong. Pidi Barzaga of the National Unity Party.

Barzaga and Dasmarinas Mayor Jenny Barzaga, as well as Rep. AA Advincula earlier announced their endorsement of Robredo when the campaign for local races kicked off.

In her speech, Robredo recalled the time she hitched a ride from a motorcycle in Cavite to make it in time for her rally.

The driver then, Sherwin and wife Tin used to be Marcos supporters but were converted and now actively campaigning for Robredo.

"Pero noong gabi pong 'yun, di ba by God's grace, talagang nagpara lang po kami ng motorsiklo kaya maraming salamat, Sherwin. Buti po noong nakita ako ni Sherwin, pinasakay niya pa din ako. Pero alam niyo ngayon, sila na 'yung pinakamasipag na nagkakampanya sa atin," Robredo said.

Robredo will visit Cordilleras tomorrow.

