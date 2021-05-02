Doctors warned vs prescribing ivermectin without compassionate permit

Lawmakers lead distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on April 29, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription. Dispensing doctor should be responsible on the condition of the patient and must report effects of the medicine a month after treatment. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippine Medical Association on Sunday warned doctors against prescribing or compounding ivermectin outside hospitals that have been granted a compassionate special permit.

The PMA said it stands by the policy of the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and the World Health Organization that current evidence on the use of ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment was "inconclusive."

It said its infectious medicine specialists also reviewed case studies and "do not recommend use of ivermectin for prophylaxis nor treatment of COVID-19" as the studies "had low confidence certainty due to high risk of bias and low overall quality of evidence."

It again warned doctors that manufacture and dispensing of unregistered drugs was a violation of the FDA Act of 2009.

"The unlawful sale of the drug product bought abroad but not registered with the FDA is also illegal. PMA hereby cautions physicians not to prescribe or compound the medicine Ivermectin outside of the approved compassionate use hospitals," it said.

The FDA has so far allowed only 5 hospitals to use ivermectin as an investigational drug to treat COVID-19.

Two lawmakers last week distributed the anti-parasitic drug to patients who were given prescriptions by on-site doctors without signing their names or putting their license.

"Meron tayong nakita may naglagay ng lisensya pero walang pangalan. Hindi kumpleto ang information na nilahad para magkaroon ka ng accountability dun sa pasyente," health advocate Dr Tony Leachon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Monday.

(We saw some who put their license but not their name. The information to have accountability over the patient was incomplete.)

"Alam natin ang DOH inatasan na ang Professional Regulation Commission kung merong pagkakasala ang mga doctor na gumamit at nag-issue ng prescription outside of the approval of FDA of compassionate use of certain hospitals."

(We know the DOH has tasked the Professional Regulation Commission to find out if the doctors who issued the prescriptions1 outside of the approval of FDA of compassionate use of certain hospitals had violations.)

