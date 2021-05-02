Gov't to deploy 5,754 more contact tracers in Metro Manila in fight vs COVID-19

Passengers try the newest contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government agencies on Labor Day signed an agreement to deploy 5,754 additional contact tracers in Metro Manila following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Sunday.

Under the deal between the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and labor and interior and local government departments, the contact tracers will be deployed for 3 months with a minimum wage of P537 per day.

Of the 13,304 applicants, 2,696 have qualified for the position, the DILG said.

"This deployment is part of our continuous effort to intensify our contact tracing program to contain COVID-19. Simula na ng kanilang pagtatrabaho bilang contact tracers at simula na rin ng dagdag na alalay at pag-asa para sa ating mga kababayan na makakabangon tayong muli mula sa pandemiyang ito,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

(Their job as contact tracers begins and signals the start of their assistance to our fellow countrymen to rise from this pandemic.)

Of the 5,754 new contact tracers, the following were allocated to each city:

- 1,347 in Quezon City

- 713 in Caloocan City

- 707 in Manila

- 349 in Pasig

- 333 in Taguig

- 302 in Parañaque

- 278 in Valenzuela

- 259 in Makati

- 234 in Muntinlupa

- 268 in Las Piñas

- 209 in Marikina

- 192 in Pasay

- 171 in Mandaluyong

- 161 in Navotas

- 152 in Malabon

- 47 in San Juan

- 32 in Pateros

The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,226 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,046,653. Of the new infections, 35 percent or 3,234 were from Metro Manila.