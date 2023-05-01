MANILA — A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed off the coast of Mindanao, PAGASA said Monday.

In a bulletin, the state weather bureau said the LPA formed at 2 p.m. on Monday and was embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Chances of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone were low, PAGASA said, but it is expected to bring rains to parts of Mindanao.

The LPA was last estimated at 975 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Mindanao and Palawan are forecast to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms until Tuesday.

Residents of the said areas are advised to be cautious of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.