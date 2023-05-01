The Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga destroyed P1.43 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes. Handout photo

The Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) destroyed billions worth of smuggled cigarettes in Barangay Baliwasan, Zamboanga City Friday.

A total of 19,419 cases and 667 reams, worth P1,439,586,900, were apprehended during various anti-smuggling operations in the Zamboanga peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in the first quarter of 2023.

The cigarettes were drenched in water and repeatedly crushed by payloader equipment. The condemned cigarettes will then be transported and disposed of in the sanitary landfill.

According to POZ Acting District Collector Engr. Arthur G. Sevilla, Jr., this is the largest condemnation of seized cigarettes in the Port of Zamboanga.