On Labor Day, senators vow steps to help PH workforce

MANILA — Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva is pushing for the institutionalization of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which is now being used as an emergency employment for the unemployed, underemployed, displaced workers, and seasonal workers.

Villanueva, author of Senate Bill 132 which seeks to institutionalize TUPAD Program, believes that what’s more important in this target is having a “mechanism” on how it will be implemented along with a clear technical aspect.

“Kunwari kung ikaw ay nasa semiconductor area doon po sa mga lugar for example dyan sa mga ecozone sa Laguna, sa Batangas, pwedeng ang training ay kaakibat doon sa pangangailangan ng Semi Conductor Electronics Association of the Philippines, BPO pwede ring ganun. Habang nagtetraining sila kumikita sila and after the training program and it will now be more than 10 days, 15 days or even a month,” the senator explained.

“May mga TESDA courses na less than a month na pwede mong i-take, ma-certify ka pa ng TESDA then after the training na kumikita ka daily, meron kang regular na trabaho na mapupuntahan. 'Yun ang vision natin dito sa institutionalization ng TUPAD,” Villanueva added.

Employers can also be assisted when it comes to the kind of worker they really need under Republic Act 11230, or the “Tulong Trabaho Act,” which is given P1 fund per year, the senator said.

“Hinahanap ang mga kumpanya na naghahanap ng mga trabahante na ite-train nila doon sa base on what they need, the requirement of the industry. So the training in itself is the requirement of the industry, is the requirement of the company. So kapag na-train ka, pumasa ka, ina-assess ka ng TESDA, the company has no longer any right not to hire the graduate,” the senator explained.

And what will complete the process of ensuring a skills-ready and productive workforce he said, is the approval of the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan” bill into law.

“It’s a strategy, a road map that would look at the future of our country kasi wala po tayong employment strategy,” the senator said.

On Labor Day, other senators took turns in expressing their support for the workforce, with some even urging for the immediate approval of proposed measures seeking wage adjustments.

“There are about 21 pending measures in the Senate calling for wage increase. If passed, this move will improve the lives of millions of workers who are struggling to make ends meet on their current wages,” Pimentel said.

“Life is also hard outside Metro Manila. We need to do something to improve the standard of living and the quality of life of our countrymen.”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, likewise reiterated his advocacy to increase the salary of workers, through his filed Senate Bill No. 2002, or the Across-the-Board Wage Increase Act of 2023, that seeks to raise wages in the private sector across all regions by P150.00.

“We must uplift our workers, and ensure that they get the compensation they deserve. Workers form the foundation of the entire business sector, and without them, our economy and country will fall apart. So let us give them their due. By providing a true living wage, we empower our workers to support not only their families and their communities, but also the country at large,” Zubiri said.

Metro Manila currently has the highest daily nominal wage rate, at P570 (non-agriculture), while the lowest is at P316 (non-agriculture), for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We urgently need to address the growing gap between wages and expenses,” Zubiri said.

For Senator Raffy Tulfo, the situation of many workers is so pressing, that discussions about calls to increase the minimum wage earners’ salary must be immediately considered.

“Nag-file ako ng Senate Resolution No. 476 noong Pebrero 2023, kasabay ng mga panukalang batas na inihain ng iba pang mambabatas, para ipatawag ang lahat ng Regional Tripartite Wages Board at lahat ng stakeholders ng labor sector, kabilang ang DOLE at DTI, upang dinggin ang panawagan ng mga manggagawa na magkaroon na ng makabuluhang dagdag-sahod,” Tulfo, in a statement, pointed out.

Senate Committee on Labor and Employment chairman Senator Jinggoy Estrada said his panel will start discussing wage hike bills next month.

“Hindi man naihabol ngayong taon kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng Labor Day ang panawagang legislated wage increase, makakaasa ang publiko na gugulong na sa Senado ang mga inihaing panukalang batas,” Estrada said.

“Kabilang dito ang panukalang pagrepaso sa umiiral na patakaran sa pagtaas ng minimum wage, pagbigay ng P150 across-the-board wage increase… ang mga panukalang batas na magsasaayos at magtatakda ng dagdag-sahod para sa mga nasa pribado at iba’t ibang sector,” Estrada added.

But Senator Risa Hontiveros was quick to remind the panel to also focus on the workers’ welfare aspect.

“We must also recognize the rights and welfare of workers in the informal sector… they lack secured employment contracts, benefits and social protections unlike those in the formal economy who are covered by the Labor Code,” she said.

Both Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senatior Lito Lapid meanwhile paid homage to all Filipino workers.

“May this Labor Day be a reminder of our shared responsibility to build a just and equitable society where all workers can thrive and prosper.” Legarda said.

“Saludo ako sa lahat ng mga manggagawang Pilipinong hindi nagpapatinag sa pagsubok na dinulot ng pandemya at patuloy na nagsusumikap mairaos ang paghahanapbuhay sa loob o sa labas man ng bansa. Kayo ang tunay na mga bayani ng kasalukuyang henerasyon,” Lapid said.