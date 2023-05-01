Courtesy of Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA — More Filipinos fleeing conflict-hit Sudan are expected to arrive in the Philippines this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

So far, over 600 Filipinos have left Sudanese capital Khartoum, which has been rocked anew by heavy fighting between army forces and paramilitaries.

Of the figure, some 340 of them were evacuated to Cairo and are awaiting repatriation to Manila.

"I think we can say that everybody who wanted to leave Khartoum has left Khartoum. Eventually, there may be a few more coming in the next few days," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told ANC's "Headstart".

There are at least 700 Filipino nationals registered in Sudan.

No Filipino fatality has been reported from the ongoing conflict.

So far, some 17 Filipinos are already back home.

The DFA said around 15 more Filipinos would arrive in Manila on Monday night.

"Every day, for the next several days, there will be 25 to 30 going home," De Vega said.

"We have spent and this is only the DFA, about 1 million dollars, including repatriation flights and of course, renting the buses."

'KATAPUSAN NA NAMIN'

A Filipino, who managed to escape the intense fighting in Sudan, shared the trauma of being caught in the crossfire.

Fatima Dela Cruz is among first batch of Filipino repatriates who arrived in Manila Saturday night after escaping to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

She worked as a nanny for the children of foreign ambassadors in Sudan.

"Talagang putukan talaga. Nag-iiyakan na kami. Yakap-yakap na kami sa isa't isa tapos tumawag na kami sa pamilya namin kung ano man ang nangyari," Dela Cruz also told "Headstart".

While they were going to Port Sudan, they were flagged by the military.

"Naharang po kami ng mga militar at ang sabi namin katapusan na namin 'to. Hawak kamay kami, 'di kami makatingin sa tao, basta nagdasal na lang po kami pero ang alam namin, katapusan na namin kasi nang-hohostage sila eh... Nanggagahasa sila. Kaya takot na takot kami," Dela Cruz recalled.

"Mabuti na lang magaling sumagot 'yung driver. Sabi nya, 'Mga taga-luto 'yan. Kailangan nila magluto sa mga amo nila.' Ta's tinignan 'yung mga dala namin. Sabi nila, sige, umalis na kayo. Nakahinga po kami ng maluwag nun," she added.

Despite the tensions there, Dela Cruz is willing to return to Sudan.

"'Pag medyo okay na po siguro ang situwasyon, puwede po kasi ang amo ko ay babalik pa rin siya doon," she said.

But Dela Cruz called on the Philippine government to provide "quality jobs" to the affected overseas Filipino workers so they would stay here.

RESPECT SAFETY OF HEALTH WORKERS

An international medical humanitarian organization is calling on warring military factions in Sudan to respect the safety of health-care workers and sanctity of medical facilities.

Also in an ANC interview, the Doctors Without Borders said the conflict there proved to be a challenge in providing medical supplies to health facilities.

The group has so far donated supplies to 3 facilities in Sudan as the threat of a health system collapse looms.

"We call for safe passage of ambulances, safe passage of civilians. We call for access to humanitarian assistance... it is everyone's interest to try and ensure that these things are in place," Paul McPhun, director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific for Doctors Without Borders, told "Headstart".

"We are also calling for vital airports to be reopened. A number of airports around the region, most of them, have been the site of conflict.

"So, getting in and out with supplies and people is being severely disrupted. For us, the next step is we have emergency teams on standby but getting them in is a huge challenge," McPhun added.

Army forces clashed with paramilitary elements in downtown Khartoum as deadly hostilities have entered a third week despite the latest ceasefire, which was formally set to expire at the end of Sunday.

Foreign nations have scrambled to evacuate thousands of their citizens by air, road and sea since the fighting plunged the poverty-stricken country into deadly turmoil on April 15.

Millions of Sudanese have endured crippling shortages of water, food and other basic supplies, while tens of thousands have fled to neighboring countries, with more on their way.

The turmoil could deepen further in the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violence has killed at least 528 people and wounded about 4,600, the health ministry said Saturday, but those figures are likely to be incomplete.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse