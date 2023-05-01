Marcos eyes Cabinet posts for losing 2022 candidates

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. presides over the cabinet meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañan Palace, Manila on Oct. 25, 2022. Revoli Cortez, PPA Pool/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing the possible appointment to the Cabinet of some candidates who lost in the May 9, 2022 polls, following the expiration of the one-year ban on losing candidates this month.

"We have to look at, marami naman talagang magaling na hindi nanalo sa eleksyon na gustong tumulong. We’ll certainly look into that," Marcos told reporters during an interview aboard PR001 en route to Washington DC.

"But more or less for the beginning of the second year of my term, palagay ko, mayroong, not a shuffle, but we will add to the Cabinet to strengthen the Cabinet,” he continued.

Marcos however refused to divulge the names of those he is planning to appoint to his Cabinet, saying that he would need to talk to them personally.

“No, I will not announce anybody yet. They should not hear it naman from the press. They should hear it from me. Kami muna mag-usap,” he said.

According to the 1987 Constitution, “no candidate who has lost in any election shall, within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the Government or any government-owned or -controlled corporations or in any of their subsidiaries."