Gov't to help fix power distribution woes in Negros, Panay: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the national government will assist in resolving power distribution issues in in Negros and Panay Island following a recent spate of power outages in the area.

In an interview en route to Washington, the President said power supply was not the problem in the Visayan island of Negros, but in its distribution system.

“And the irony is, Negros actually has a surplus of power supply. The reason na nagkaka-brownout is sa distribution system sa high tension wire, sa ano. So that’s what we have to look into. Kung hindi kaya ng mga gumagawa, maybe the government na lang will be the one to do it,” Marcos Jr said.

“We’ll augment, ganon na lang. Kasi kulang eh. Just the distribution side because yun ang naging problema eh, ridiculous nga that you have a place like Negros…what we were thinking nga about Negros is how do we get the surplus power out of Negros into the rest of the Visayas. Because net loss sila, undersupply sila. But suddenly this comes out, and it turns out it’s because of the distribution system, not the power supply,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the President said government is working on “remedial measures" to restore power to Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque which had also suffered from recent power outages.

The Department of Energy (DOE) on Saturday said it was looking into multiple power interruptions in Visayas, after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said some power plants got disengaged from the transmission system.