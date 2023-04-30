Former Vice President Atty. Leni Robredo graces the 24th Benilde Model United Nations as it returns to campus at the De La Salle - College of St. Benilde in Manila on March 2, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Vice President Leni Robredo has this message to new lawyers, as well as those who did not pass the Bar exam.

Robredo, who also had to retake the Bar exam before she became a lawyer, reminded new lawyers that their worth is not dependent on their scores in the exam, or on how many times they had to take it.

“‘Yung husay hindi nasusukat sa grado mo sa Bar exam. ‘Yung husay sa pagiging abogado nasusukat sa kung papaano mo ginamit ang iyong propesyon para makatulong kang magbigay ng hustisya at katarungan lalo na sa pinakamaliliit nating mga kababayan. ‘Yun naman ‘yung laging sukat,” Robredo shared in the latest episode of her podcast.

She also has this advise for those who failed the exam: give yourself time.

“Give yourself time. Huwag i-pressure ang sarili na kumuha ulit agad. Nung second time na kumuha ako ng Bar, iba na ‘yung mga batas na inaral ko,” Robredo said.

“I had to study all over again, pero kinaya,” she added.

Similar to her message to the new lawyers, Robredo told those who did not pass the exam that what matters in the end is how they will make use of their profession.

“‘Yung kung ilang beses ka kumuha ng Bar, hindi ‘yun ‘yung sukat ng husay mo o hindi husay. Ang sukat talaga ay kung papaano mo ginamit ‘yung propesyon, so sige lang,” she said.

According to Robredo, it was not difficult for her to accept that she failed the Bar exams the first time she took it, because even before the results came out, she already knew she did poorly.

She also had to deal with personal matters while preparing for the exam, with one of her daughters getting sick.

Robredo said she took the exam again three years after the first one, and even though she had to study again, she was able to apply the lessons from the first time she prepared for the Bar.

The Supreme Court released the results of the 2022 Bar Examinations earlier this month, where a total of 3,993 examinees passed.

It had a passing rate of 43.47 percent.

The results were released more than five months since the exams were given in November 2022.



