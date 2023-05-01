Traffic enforcers direct motorists in Pasig City, Oct. 4, 2022. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Manila is set to begin its test run of the new single ticketing system on Tuesday, May 2, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The new system, which aims to create a unified system to penalize traffic violators, will be first rolled out in 7 cities in the National Capital Region (NCR): Manila, Parañaque, Caloocan, Quezon City, San Juan, Muntinlupa, and Valenzuela.

MMDA spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said in a public briefing Monday that the new system will be implemented in stages so that solutions may be made more easily should problems arise.

"Kapag lahat kaagad, kadalasan mas malaki po ang mga problema, kaysa kung inilunsad muna sa kalahati para siguraduhin na seamless po ang sistema," Carunungan said.

Under the new system, the following violations will be fined:

Disregarding traffic signs

Illegal parking (attended and unattended)

Number coding UVVRP

Truck ban

Light truck ban

Reckless Driving

Unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without license

Tricycle ban

Obstruction

Dress code for motorcycle

Overloading

Defective motorcycle accessories

Unauthorized modification

Arrogance/Discourteous conduct (driver)

Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones

Illegal counterflow

Overspeeding

"Ito po ay magiging malaking ginhawa para sa ating mga motorista dahil sa loob ng single ticketing system, ang top 20 most common traffic violations ay may pare-parehong multa, contesting procedures, at digital payment platforms," Carunungan said.

Traffic violators will have the option to pay fines through cash, digital platforms such as GCash or Maya, or directly to traffic enforcers through handheld devices.

The rollout of the handheld devices will begin on the third week of May, she said.

Some 900 MMDA enforcers will be deployed in Metro Manila's main thoroughfares during the pilot run.

Carunungan said the enforcers have already been briefed and trained on how to implement the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, which serves as the basis for the single ticketing system.

As the pilot run begins Tuesday, plans were also underway to integrate the system in the remaining 10 areas in Metro Manila.

If successful, the system may also be implemented nationwide, Carunungan added.