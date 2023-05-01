Hundreds of Filipinos in Sudan are given entry visas to Egypt. Photo by the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA — Some 340 Filipinos affected by the violent power struggle between military factions in Sudan are waiting to be repatriated, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said Monday.

OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio said the Filipinos were safely evacuated to Cairo, Egypt. The agency is now arranging their return flights to Manila.

"As soon as possible. Inaayos na namin makakuha ng mga flights na commercial... Hindi naman sila magtatagal dito," he told TeleRadyo's "Sakto" when asked when the Filipinos would arrive home.

The Philippine government earlier vowed to provide financial aid to all Filipinos affected by the raging conflict in Sudan.

Ignacio said each Filipino evacuee, including students, would receive $250.

Several Filipinos from Sudan have already arrived in the Philippines.

Army forces clashed with paramilitary elements in downtown Khartoum as deadly hostilities have entered a third week despite the latest ceasefire, which was formally set to expire at the end of Sunday.

Foreign nations have scrambled to evacuate thousands of their citizens by air, road and sea since the fighting plunged the poverty-stricken country into deadly turmoil on April 15.

Millions of Sudanese have endured crippling shortages of water, food and other basic supplies, while tens of thousands have fled to neighboring countries, with more on their way.

The turmoil could deepen further in the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violence has killed at least 528 people and wounded about 4,600, the health ministry said Saturday, but those figures are likely to be incomplete.

The fighting has affected 12 out 18 states across Sudan, including the Darfur region, the ministry said.

The UN World Food Programme has warned the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people already need aid to stave off famine.

Sudan was ruled for decades by Islamist-backed strongman Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the military in 2019 after mass pro-democracy protests.

The coup brought Burhan and Daglo to power, and they seized full control in another coup, in 2021, before turning on each 3 weeks ago.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse