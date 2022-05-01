MANILA — The police barred the protest led by presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman to conclude at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Sunday, Labor Day.

De Guzman’s Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino started at Bustillos, Manila and was supposed to converge with running mate Walden Bello’s Laban ng Masa who were at Earnshaw.

After negotiations with authorities, the tandem settled to end their protest action in front of Far Eastern University.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, De Guzman claimed that national candidates lack programs that will push forward labor rights.

With only one week left in the campaign, the labor leader challenged his rivals on May 9 to lay down concrete programs for workers.

More details to follow.