Philippines logs 253 new COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 253 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health showed.

The number of active cases is 5,967, the lowest in more than two years, or since April 24, 2020, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 96 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,685,895. The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The Department of Health logged 56 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 60,397.

The DOH said Monday that the country recorded over 1,400 new COVID-19 infections from April 18 to 24, or around 209 average daily cases.

This is 12 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Some 67 million or 74.55 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.7 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

