CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY -- Senatorial aspirant Monsour del Rosario on Saturday joined the Cagayan de Oro campaign sortie of PROMDI standard bearer Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Del Rosario is a member of Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma (Reporma) who was originally part of the Lacson-Sotto tandem's senatorial lineup.

He, however, abandoned the ticket last March and joined party president Pantaleon Alvarez's group in supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.

Del Rosario bagged the endorsement of the opposition 1Sambayan, and for a number of times, openly endorsed Robredo.

But in Pacquiao's grand rally in Cagayan de Oro City's Ampitheater, Del Rosario's attendance came as a big surprise given his expressed support to Robredo.

Pacquiao. who he called as his "long time friend," invited him to attend the sorties, del Rosario told the crowd.

In his speech, del Rosario enumerated his strings of achievements from being a former takewondo champion to becoming a Makati Councilor, and now, as a congressman.

His achievements include participating in the passage of COVID-related measures that led to the government's delivery of support to the affected sectors, del Rosario said.

He also entertained the audience by getting a male participant and exhibiting his taekwondo skills before the crowd.

Short of endorsing Pacquiao to the people, del Rosario has repeatedly told the audience: "Huwag ninyong pababayaan si Manny ha?"

Pacquiao he added, is a "good person with a good heart" whose only intention, is to help the people.

Pacquiao in return endorsed del Rosario to his audience.

Before the rally, del Rosario also joined Pacquiao's visit at the Cagayan de Oro City Press Club, where the latter held a simple wreath-laying ceremonies at the city's "Press Freedom Monument."

At the grand rally meantime, organizers of Pacquiao's campaign sortie had a hard time maintaining the smooth flow of the program.

This, after people at the audience area suddenly rushed onstage upon seeing Pacquiao with his wife Jinkee approaching the centerstage.

Thousands attended the rally that included members of the Deaf Community of Misamis Oriental, Incorporated.

Pacquiao, in his speech, declared his fight to the presidency as a "revolution" of the Filipino masses.