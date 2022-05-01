Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate in Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Days after some of his supporters figured in a chant-off with those of Vice President Leni Robredo inside a mall in Makati City, presidential aspirant former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Sunday urged the public to "exercise restraint".

"While we understand and appreciate the zeal of our supporters, we encourage everyone to exercise restraint especially when faced by supporters from rival candidates," Marcos said in a statement although he did not cite any specific incident.

"Understand as well that there will be selfish interests who might agitate us in the hopes of fomenting violence or instability. We must resist such agitation, resist mistaking election rhetoric for personal attacks," he added.

The chant-off inside a mall between supporters of Marcos and his rival Robredo, mostly wearing their candidates' respective campaign colors of red and pink, happened last week.

Marcos, whose campaign theme is unity, said the people "should not allow the divisive effects to harm one another" as they choose the country's next set of leaders on May 9.

The son and namesake of the former dictator said people should "stop being adversaries and remember that we are compatriots under one flag" after the elections.

There are over 18,000 national and local elective posts up for grabs in the next week's polls, according to the Commission on Elections.

— With a report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

