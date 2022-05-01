Home  >  News

Malacañang to declare May 3 a regular holiday for Eid'l Fitr

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2022 11:26 PM

Filipino Muslims rest after attending the afternoon prayers at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on April 2, 2022, as they prepare for the month-long Ramadan. The Bangsamoro mufti declared that the start of fasting for the holy month will begin on Sunday, April 3 based on the result of the lunar sighting. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file
MANILA — Malacañang will be declaring Tuesday, May 3, a regular holiday in observance of the Eid‘l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Sunday.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos earlier requested President Rodrigo Duterte to declare May 3, 2022 a national holiday in celebration of Eid’l-Fitr.

It marks the end of the holy month of fasting for Muslims. 

The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti on Sunday declared the Eid'L-Fitr will be on May 2.

Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.

- with a report from Pia Gutierrez

