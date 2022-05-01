Malacañang to declare May 3 a regular holiday for Eid'l Fitr

MANILA — Malacañang will be declaring Tuesday, May 3, a regular holiday in observance of the Eid‘l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Sunday.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos earlier requested President Rodrigo Duterte to declare May 3, 2022 a national holiday in celebration of Eid’l-Fitr.
It marks the end of the holy month of fasting for Muslims.
The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti on Sunday declared the Eid'L-Fitr will be on May 2.
Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.
- with a report from Pia Gutierrez
RELATED VIDEO