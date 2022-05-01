MANILA - An increase in the minimum wage of Filipino workers is long overdue, presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson said Sunday.

At a Labor Day press conference, Lacson reiterated his proposal for a continuing readjustment in the minimum wage based on inflation and cost of living, rather than be determined by regional wage boards.

“Dapat siguro ‘wag nang hintaying magprotesta pa ang mga laborers. I think it is incumbent upon the national government to be proactive. Sa mga sorties namin, isa sa mga daing, naiwanan na sila o naiwanan na ang sweldo nila ng taas ng bilihin, so dapat, ano na lang, kusang loob na lang ng mga wage board na mag-convene para i-adjust ang sweldo,”

He vowed the minimum wage would be increased under a Lacson administration.

According to research group IBON, the minimum wage in the National Capital Region has only been adjusted twice during the 6 years of the Duterte administration—the last in 2018 to P537 per hour.

Nationwide, the last regional wage increase had been enacted in Cagayan Valley in March 2020 just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lacson said their internal computation of the apt wage to the current inflation rate should now be P652.

He added he was open to studying a legislated wage hike rather than rely on the wage boards to act.

“Sometimes, its becoming a joke na talagang usapan na lang. Na minsan yung representative ng labor, sell-out. Ganyan ang mangyayari sa ground eh,” he said.

