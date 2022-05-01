MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday gave tributes to Filipino workers in celebration of Labor Day.

In separate statements, both Duterte and Robredo recognize the worker's major role in shaping Philippine society.

"Our people have been known worldwide for the great passion, integrity and professionalism they demonstrate in everything that they do. These qualities have not only brought economic gains to our country, but have also been a source of immense pride and encouragement among our people," Duterte said.

"In this day, we are given the chance to celebrate all the triumphs and progress that the labor movement has accomplished over the years. We are likewise reminded to overcome the challenges by recognizing the rights of our workers and reassessing the systems that may hinder their growth and development," he added.

Duterte said that in the remaining days of his term, his administration will "remain committed to providing people with opportunities they need to realize their full potential."

Robredo, for her part, said that the Filipino worker's dignity does not only depend on their ability to make ends meet daily.

"Alalahanin natin na sinumang naghahanapbuhay nang buong puso at katapatan ay nakaambag hindi lang sa ekonomiya, kundi pati sa pag abot ng mga pangarap, pagpapatibay ng kapayapaan at katatagan sa mga komunidad, at pagpapalakas ng mga nasa laylayan," she said.

(We must remember that anyone who works wholeheartedly and honestly not only contributes to the economy, but also to achieving dreams, ensuring peace and stability in communities, and strengthening the outskirts of society."

Robredo, who is seeking the presidency in the May 9 elections, noted that for the Filipino workers to thrive, their welfare must be prioritized.

"Sa pagdiriwang natin sa ating mga manggagawa, sabay-sabay tayong humakbang patungo sa isang mas maliwanag na kinabukasan. Malaya sa gutom, karahasan, at katiwalian; walang Pilipinong naiiwan," she said.

(As we celebrate our laborers, let us together step into a brighter future: free from hunger, violence, and corruption. No Filipino will be left behind.)

Supporters of Robredo held a "people's rally" at the Araneta Coliseum both in celebration of Labor Day and in support of her presidential bid.

Meanwhile, Sen. Leila de Lima also vowed to champion workers' rights in her Labor Day message, highlighting the measures she filed in Senate for the benefit of laborers.

“Pagpupugay sa ating magigiting na manggagawa! Isa po kayo sa pinaka-hinagupit ng pandemya. Lalong pinabigat ang mabibigat na ninyong pasanin. Subalit tulad ng iba pang mga pagsubok, hindi kayo sumusuko para sa pamilya,” she said.

(A salute to our laborers! You are among those badly hit by the pandemic. Your already heavy burden was made even heavier. But just like any other trial, you did not give up for the sake of your families.)

De Lima's message comes days after self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recanted all of his allegations against the senator that implicated her in the illegal drugs trade.

— with reports from Pia Gutierrez and Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

