President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) 43rd Commencement Exercises at the Campos Grandstand, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on April 21, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — A part of EDSA northbound in Quezon City was closed to motorists as the government kicked off its "Duterte Legacy Caravan" on Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of Labor Day.

The kick-off event of the Duterte Legacy Caravan was held at the EDSA People Power Monument, prompting authorities to implement a rerouting scheme to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area.

A portion of EDSA northbound from Ortigas Avenue to Boni Serrano, including the entire stretch of White Plains from EDSA to the corner of Katipunan Avenue and Temple Drive, was partially closed.

The entire EDSA Southbound remains open to all vehicles.

Parking areas for participants of the event were pre-designated along the stretch of White Plains.

The Duterte Legacy Caravan, a collaboration between government agencies and volunteers from multi-sectoral groups, aims to inform Filipinos about the government's projects.

President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30.

The caravan began as early as 5 a.m. with a "walk-run-bike" event calling for a "peaceful" May 9 elections.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

