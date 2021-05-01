Philippines records 9,226 more COVID-19 cases

The Maginhawa community pantry continues to serve residents in a new venue in Quezon City on April 26, 2021. The initiative continues to inspire more people to create community pantries in their area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,226 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's overall tally to 1,046,653 million.

This is the 13th straight day that new COVID-19 cases were less than 10,000. ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido, however, said the day's cases is the highest in a week.

Active cases reached 72,248, accounting for 6.9 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

Of those still recovering from COVID-19, some 94.9 percent are experiencing mild symptoms, 1.7 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severely ill, while 1.1 percent are in critical condition, the latest bulletin showed.

COVID-related fatalities climbed by 120 to 17,354, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This includes 54 cases initially classified as recoveries but later on tagged as fatalities following the health department's final validation.

There were also 10,809 who recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 967,051.

Out of 51,598 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, some 16.8 percent were found positive for the disease.

A total of 33 duplicates, 22 of which were recoveries, have been removed from the total recorded cases.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The Philippines has so far received 4.040 million COVID-19 shots, about 1.8 million of which have been administered, government data showed.

Government received earlier in the day 15,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which were considered "trial" orders.

The Department of Health (DOH) had said the first batch of Sputnik V jabs would be used for simulation or practice prior to mass deployment. The remaining 480,000 Sputnik V doses will arrive by the end of April, it added.

The Philippines earlier this week crossed 1 million COVID-19 cases, over a year since the pandemic reached the country.

It also breached the 800,000 mark, the 900,000 mark and the 1 million mark during the month of April, according to Guido.

Several parts of the country, including the NCR Plus bubble (Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal) remain under modified enhanced community quarantine as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in hotspots.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University, the novel coronavirus already infected almost 151.5 million people, nearly 3.2 million of whom have died.

Some 88 million, meanwhile, have already recovered from the disease.