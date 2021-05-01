DFA says 23 more Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said 23 more Filipinos abroad were infected by COVID-19.

The new tally brings the total number of Pinoys hit by the virus outside the country to 18,380.

Those still battling COVID-19 overseas reached 5,959, according to the agency.

Today, the DFA received reports of 23 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries and 2 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/oqXVDxQVb0 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths among them climbed by 2 to 1,147.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

There were 4 additional patients who recuperated from COVID-19, raising 11the total number of recoveries to 11,274. This is considered the lowest number of new recoveries in 3 days, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

In the Philippines, 1.046 milllion have been infected by the respiratory disease, of which over 72,000 are considered active cases.

The country's death toll due to the virus stood at 17,354.

