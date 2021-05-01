CSC extends deadline for filing of SALN until May 30

Government officials and employees now have until May 30 to file their 2020 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced in a recent resolution that it has extended the deadline for the submission of the 2020 SALN.

“All public officials and employees or those in affected area/s are given additional period of thirty (30) days from April 30 of such year within which to comply with the filing of the SALN,” the commission said in its Resolution No. 2100339.

“All departments, agencies, and offices, or those in affected area/s are also given additional period of thirty (30) days from June 30 of such year within which to comply with the submission of the SALNs to the appropriate repository agency.”



The SALN is an annual document that all government workers, whether regular or temporary, must complete and submit attesting under oath to their total assets and liabilities, including businesses and financial interests, that make up their net worth.

The commission, meanwhile, also allowed under its new guidelines online oath-taking, filing and submission of SALN.

The CSC directed government agencies to put in place processes and mechanisms to enable online oath-taking and the electronic filing of the SALN.

The deadline was extended to accommodate government employees affected by continuing COVID-19 community restrictions especially in NCR Plus.

The country's overall tally reached 1,046,653 million after it recorder 9,226 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

