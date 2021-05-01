BFAR says 7 areas found positive for red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Saturday announced there are now seven areas positive for paralytic shellfish poison or red tide.

In its shellfish bulletin No. 11, the BFAR said that all types of shellfish and acetes or alamang from the following areas are not safe for human consumption:

- Puerto Princesa Bay, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan;

- Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol;

- Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental;

- Coastal waters of Calubian in Leyte;

- Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental;

- Lianga Bay and coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; and

- Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur.

The BFAR said the areas remained positive for "Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP)" beyond the regulatory limit and urged caution in consuming seafood from there.

The bureau said fish, squid, shrimps and crabs gathered in said areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly. Internal organs such as gills and intestines should also be removed before cooking.

