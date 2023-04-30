Zamboanga jail reforms focus on protection of rights, dignity of PDLs

Handout

MANILA -- Zamboanga City Jail on Sunday announced a recalibrated strategy to improve its delivery of services to persons deprived of liberty (PDL) under its care.

The reforms, which will focus on the protection of rights and dignity of the PDLs, are in line with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Management Strategy JAIL PLAN 2040.

According to City Jail Warden Jail Superintendent Xavier Solda, they want to ensure a working system "that protects the rights of PDL and respect their dignity as human beings."

Zamboanga City Jail also recently launched additional livelihood programs for PDLs. It likewise intensified its paralegal efforts to decongest the jail.

Solda recognized the support of the local government through Mayor John Dalipe, who provided additional budget for the improvement of the city jail.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief BJMP Jail Chief Superintendent Ruel Rivera called for sustained efforts on PDL welfare and development to curb the reoffending rate in jails.



He also pushed for employable skills training and education programs for PDLs to prepare them for their eventual release.